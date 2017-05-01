Charleston police challenge constitutional carry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In South Carolina, Charleston police have become the latest law enforcement officials around the country to urge their state lawmakers to oppose efforts to allow residents to carry concealed guns without permits. Similar measures, backed by the National Rifle Association and known as permitless carry or constitutional carry, are quickly making their way through a number…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion