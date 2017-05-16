Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chelsea Manning feels ‘fear’ and ‘joy’ ahead of release

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 18:03 ET                   
U.S. soldier Chelsea Manning, imprisoned for handing over classified files to pro-transparency site WikiLeaks, is pictured in this 2010 photograph obtained on Aug. 14, 2013. Courtesy U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters.

While Chelsea Manning is overjoyed at the prospect of finally being able to express her gender on her own terms when she is released from military prison, there is significant concern over getting her out safely, one of her attorneys has said. Related: Why Chelsea Manning’s Release Will Make Us All Safer After her 35-year sentence…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Toobin: Trump asking Comey to drop Flynn investigation is type of ‘obstruction’ that led Nixon to resign
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+