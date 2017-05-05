Chicago police suicide rate is staggering
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A lack of resources and widespread violence combined with increased pressure and pervasive stigma has wrought havoc on the officers of the Chicago Police Department. The suicide rate in the department is 60 percent higher than the national average, according to a new report issued by the Department of Justice. “Chicago is a war zone,” Alexa…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion