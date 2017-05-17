Chicago shootings are funny if you’re Mike Huckabee
There have already been 218 homicides in Chicago this year. The murdered include 14-year-old Laquan Allen, slain in a drive-by on a spring afternoon, and Raymond Miles, a 66-year-old judge shot last month as he was heading to an early-morning session at the gym. Also last month, a 19-year-old walked into a fast-food restaurant and killed…
