Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chilling new ‘Twin Peaks’ trailer gives closer look at revival

International Business Times

14 May 2017 at 11:22 ET                   

Hype around the revival of iconic ‘90s murder mystery “Twin Peaks” from Mark Frost and David Lynch has been building for months. Ahead of its official May 21 premiere, Showtime released a new trailer Thursday giving us the most extensive look to date of the show that made Laura Palmer and Agent Dale Cooper household names.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-NY FBI head: Trump White House staffers ‘better damn well’ get attorneys
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+