China slams US lawmakers who visited the Dalai Lama
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
China on Wednesday slammed the U.S. for sending a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, to India to visit exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. “The visit by the relevant delegates of the U.S. Congress to meet the Dalai Lama sent a very wrong signal to the world about Tibet independence…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion