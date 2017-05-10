Quantcast

China slams US lawmakers who visited the Dalai Lama

Newsweek

10 May 2017 at 18:26 ET                   
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi -- (CNN screen grab)

China on Wednesday slammed the U.S. for sending a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, to India to visit exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. “The visit by the relevant delegates of the U.S. Congress to meet the Dalai Lama sent a very wrong signal to the world about Tibet independence…

