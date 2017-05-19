Chinese fighter jets intercept US military aircraft over East China Sea
Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Air Force aircraft flying over the East China Sea on Wednesday, according to reports. The U.S. military did not say whether the encounter was unsafe, but the crew of the aircraft reportedly called the interception “unprofessional.” Reports said the U.S. WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft was flying in international airspace…
