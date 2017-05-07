Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chris Chistie’s ‘tough’ new law has made New Jersey’s opioid crisis worse

NJ.com

07 May 2017 at 12:42 ET                   
Opiods (npr.org)

TRENTON — New Jersey last year reported one the lowest opioid prescription rates in the nation, even before Gov. Chris Christie signed into law tough new restrictions limiting when doctors may prescribe potentially addictive pain killers, according to a new survey. In New Jersey, prescriptions declined from 5.16 million to 4.59 million, a decline of 11…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Recipe for disaster’: Neil deGrasse Tyson shreds GOP science deniers for ‘unraveling informed democracy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+