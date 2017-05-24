Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chris Cornell reportedly seemed ‘high’ during his final concert

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 18:48 ET                   
Chris Cornell (Youtube)

As his family and fans await the results of an official toxicology report to determine whether or not Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell’s suicide was intentional or not, a new witness who saw him during his final performance is speaking out about his state of mind before his death, seemingly confirming the belief that the singer…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
AG Sessions failed to report meetings with Russian officials on security clearance forms: DOJ
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+