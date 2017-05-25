Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chris Cornell’s wife pens touching letter for late husband

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 08:42 ET                   
Chris Cornell (Youtube)

Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, recently penned a touching letter for her late husband days after he died of apparent suicide. The letter, which was posted on Billboard, detailed Karayiannis and Cornell’s bond with each other. The former revealed that the latter always told her that she saved him, and if not for his wife, he…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Fox & Friends’ ignore network’s own reporting on Gianforte assault to cover for GOP candidate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+