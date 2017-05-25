Chris Cornell’s wife pens touching letter for late husband
Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, recently penned a touching letter for her late husband days after he died of apparent suicide. The letter, which was posted on Billboard, detailed Karayiannis and Cornell’s bond with each other. The former revealed that the latter always told her that she saved him, and if not for his wife, he…
