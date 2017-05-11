Chris Hayes: ‘We now know the White House has been lying about why the president fired James Comey’

"President Trump contradicts Pence, Spicer, Conway, Sanders and others with rationale for Comey firing" reads the cyron on All In with Chris Hayes.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes started his Thursday night show with a detailed analysis of the large contradictions with the changing rational for firing FBI Director James Comey.

“We now know the White House has been lying about why the president fired James Comey, the Director of the FBI overseeing an investigation into the Trump campaign,” reported Chris Hayes on his MSNBC show. “We know this because today, the president himself weighed in.”

Hayes recapped this rapidly developing scandal.

“Contrary to what his numerous spokespeople said, the president was already dead set on getting rid of James Comey,” explained Hayes.

Hayes zeroed in on the FBI’s Russia investigation of the Trump campaign as the true reason that Trump fired Comey.

“Multiple reports suggest he’s been unhappy with Comey’s handling of the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the president’s campaign.”

Hayes also examined potential obstruction of justice by Trump.

“It’s against that backdrop of an accelerating federal probe, the president took the extraordinary step today of admitting he asked the FBI Director if he, himself, is under investigation, an act that would violate a bedrock principle of shielding criminal investigations from political interference.”

Watch the whole segment below.



Chris Hayes recap of the many Comey contradictions by sarahburris