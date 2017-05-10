Chuck Schumer calls BS on Trump’s excuse for firing Comey

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the Senate floor Wednesday addressed the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

Among other things, Schumer called out the Trump administration’s stated reasons for firing Comey, as he said it defied belief that Trump would be upset at Comey for being too hard on his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“There is little reason to think that Mr. Rosenstein’s letter is the true reason that President Trump fired Director Comey,” he said.

Schumer also pointed out the administration’s pattern of removing government officials who have been investigating his campaign’s potential ties to the Russian government.

“This administration has now removed several law enforcement officials conducting independent investigations,” Schumer said. “If there has ever been a time when circumstances warranted a special prosecutor, it is right now.”

Schumer went on to request that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) call a “closed and if necessary classified all-senators briefing” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss the firing of Comey.

Watch video below: