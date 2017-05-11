CIA sets up Korean mission center to tackle North Korean threats
In a bid to address growing threats from North Korea, the CIA announced Wednesday it had set up the Korean Mission Center. This comes after satellite images showed the reclusive state building artificial islands in the Yellow Sea and installing military equipment likely capable of launching nuclear missiles. “Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to…
