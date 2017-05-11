Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CIA sets up Korean mission center to tackle North Korean threats

International Business Times

11 May 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

In a bid to address growing threats from North Korea, the CIA announced Wednesday it had set up the Korean Mission Center. This comes after satellite images showed the reclusive state building artificial islands in the Yellow Sea and installing military equipment likely capable of launching nuclear missiles. “Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Somebody was lying’: Morning Joe rips Sarah Huckabee’s shifting explanations for Comey firing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+