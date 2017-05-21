Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CIA silent on reports its sources were killed by China

International Business Times

21 May 2017 at 11:08 ET                   
'Man Closes His Mouth Red Tape' [Shutterstock] http://tinyurl.com/mcfwrtp

Both the CIA and the FBI declined to comment on reports saying the Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 and dismantled the agency’s spying operations in the country. It is described as one of the worst intelligence breach in decades, current and former American officials told the New…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s approval rating dips. Again.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+