CIA silent on reports its sources were killed by China
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Both the CIA and the FBI declined to comment on reports saying the Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 and dismantled the agency’s spying operations in the country. It is described as one of the worst intelligence breach in decades, current and former American officials told the New…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion