Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Civil rights groups fume over Trump’s choice of Kobach to head voter fraud panel

McClatchy Washington Bureau

12 May 2017 at 09:48 ET                   
Kris Kobach (Facebook)

WASHINGTON — Kris Kobach, who as Kansas secretary of state repeatedly made unsubstantiated voter-fraud allegations, will co-chair President Donald Trump’s new Commission on Election Integrity, igniting outrage from civil rights groups and top Democrats. Critics ridiculed the very creation of the commission Thursday, as well as Kobach’s role, saying it’s all intended to perpetuate the president’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘What the actual f*ck is this?’: Internet aghast after Trump publicly threatens his former FBI director
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+