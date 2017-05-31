Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cleveland officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired, but not because of the child’s death

Los Angeles Times

31 May 2017 at 17:06 ET                   
Tamir Rice

The city of Cleveland on Tuesday fired the police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice and suspended another officer following an independent investigation of the high-profile November 2014 incident. Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot the boy outside a recreation center as he held a pellet gun, was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Hero dad raises $40,000 to stop Seattle public schools from shaming poor children
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+