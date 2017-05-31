Cleveland officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired, but not because of the child’s death
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The city of Cleveland on Tuesday fired the police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice and suspended another officer following an independent investigation of the high-profile November 2014 incident. Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot the boy outside a recreation center as he held a pellet gun, was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion