Clinton backers’ complaint against Sanders dismissed

Newsweek

27 May 2017 at 06:33 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders (C-SPAN)

A complaint filed against Sen. Bernie Sanders by a Hillary Clinton super PAC during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign was dismissed by the Federal Election Commission last month. Filed last April, the commission’s decision, published by Politico Friday, was only placed on public record in recent days. Related: Did the DNC Help Hillary Clinton Beat Bernie…

