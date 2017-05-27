Clinton backers’ complaint against Sanders dismissed
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A complaint filed against Sen. Bernie Sanders by a Hillary Clinton super PAC during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign was dismissed by the Federal Election Commission last month. Filed last April, the commission’s decision, published by Politico Friday, was only placed on public record in recent days. Related: Did the DNC Help Hillary Clinton Beat Bernie…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion