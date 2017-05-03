Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CNN accused of epitomizing ‘fake news’ by Trump defenders

International Business Times

03 May 2017 at 07:38 ET                   
President Donald Trump (YouTube/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump’s supporters accused CNN of censorship when the network declined to air an ad by Trump’s campaign showing the president’s 100 days at office, because the ad included a graphic that called the mainstream media “fake news,” the network said Tuesday. Trump’s campaign committee named “Donald J. Trump for President” criticized CNN claiming that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rachel Maddow nails Trump’s media obsession: ‘We’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+