CNN boots Kathy Griffin after ‘prank’ with severed Trump head

Comedian Kathy Griffin appears on 'Larry King Now' on Oct. 28, 2015. [Ora.TV]

CNN has terminated its relationship with comedian Kathy Griffin in the wake of her scandal involving a dummy of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

The news came via CNN’s Communications Twitter account less than 24 hours after Griffin posted the photo, which featured a fake Trump head covered in blood. Griffin held the head up by the hair mimicking actions done in the past by ISIS terrorists.

TMZ reported early Wednesday that Trump’s youngest son, 11-year-old Barron was horrified when he saw the photo on the news and thought that it was his father.

Griffin has since apologized for the photo agreeing that it was in poor taste and she stepped over the line.