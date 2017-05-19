CNN legal analyst: Trump’s ‘nut job’ remarks to Russians are ‘very close to a confession of obstruction of justice’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin (Screen capture)

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said on Friday that what we now know about President Donald Trump’s remarks to a Russia delegation in the Oval Office look “very close to a confession of obstruction of justice.”

On Friday, it came to light that during his closed-door meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office last week, Trump boasted of firing Comey, calling the former FBI director a “nut job” and saying that the “great pressure” of the Russia investigation was off of him.

“If you just parse the words that Donald Trump says, it does seem very close to a confession of obstruction of justice,” Toobin said, according to Mediaite.com. “He is talking about James Comey, who was investigating him and his campaign in connection with the whole Russia campaign matter, and he says ‘I fired him and the pressure’s off.’ It doesn’t seem much more complicated than that.”

Watch the video, embedded below: