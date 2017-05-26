CNN panel crushes Trumpster Jack Kingston after he defends ‘body slamming’ Montana Republican

CNN Don Lemon Panel (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA) got thoroughly schooled while attempting to excuse Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte for alleged body slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

During a discussion, Kingston justified the misdemeanor assault by saying the reporter was being “snarky.”

“Are you telling me he asked for it? Tell me that’s what you’re saying,” Democratic strategist Symone Sanders said aghast to Kingston. “The lengths to which the Republican Party will go to excuse their own is absolutely abysmal.”

“Here’s how it happens. I think the nerves get in there, the journalist has to write a story so he has to be snarky. Let’s all admit part of what journalists like to do is get under the skin of the people they’re covering in hopes that they will say something outrageous which will sell a whole lot of newspapers,” Kingston said. As a fact check, the audio of the incident does not back up this claim.

Kingston attempted to point fingers at the panel for blaming the violence on Trump. Host Don Lemon shouted down Kingston, saying that the former Congressman was putting words in the panelists’ mouths.

It’s worth noting, Kingston voted against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act while in Congress.

Watch the irrational conversation below:

CNN panel crushes Jack Kingston after he…

CNN panel crushes Jack Kingston after he…