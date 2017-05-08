CNN’s Chris Cuomo challenges Eric Trump to release taxes to disprove report on Russian investment

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviews Trump supporter Anthony Scaramucci (Screen cap).

CNN’s Chris Cuomo delivered a message to Eric Trump, after the president’s son insisted their family’s properties were not funded by Russia: Prove it.

In a Monday morning tweet that turned into a brief discussion on “New Day,” the co-host retweeted the junior Trump’s claim that the family funded their own investments.

“Easy,” Cuomo began. “Show the debt schedules for the properties. Show there is no debt and any retired loans were not Russian. ‘New Day’ offers you [a] platform.”

Easy: show the debt schedules for the properties. Show there is no debt and any retired loans were not Russian. @NewDay offers you platform https://t.co/unKdZpiwex — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 8, 2017

Trump’s name went viral over the weekend after a golf writer said that the president’s son revealed Russia funded their golf courses during the economic recession. “We have all the funding we need out of Russia,” the writer told the media. Eric Trump disputed the claim, calling it “fake news.” President Donald Trump has yet to release his taxes or any information about his investments.

“It is hard to get to the truth of the matter based on that back and forth,” David Gregory said. “It speaks to the question what extent the Trump businesses or have been or are involved with Russia. If you have Russian banks and Russian investors, you are dealing with the Russian government. This is why getting those tax returns has always been a priority. Fully understanding the Trump business relationship is around the world and particularly in Russia is so important in ways that might speak to what a pre-existing relationship was.”

Gregory said that this also goes back to previous discussions about retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

“Not only how he was shaping candidate Trump’s views about Putin in particular, but with regard to the election and sanctions and was there a suggestion that Flynn was having in that transition period about relaxing sanctions,” Gregory continued. “All of that becomes really important as a quid pro quo or any potential ties that the campaign would have had to a foreign power in the case Russia actively interfering in the election.”

Cuomo agreed, saying that it’s difficult to get to the bottom of it when the family refuses to be transparent.

The reporter continues to stand by the recollection.

