CNN’s Gloria Borger: Even some ‘disconsolate’ Trump loyalists in White House ‘have given up’ on him

CNN's Gloria Borger (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Gloria Borger on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior and his penchant for generating self-inflicted scandals have sapped morale from even his top supporters in the White House.

“I think these people have sort of given up on Donald Trump, to be honest with you,” she said. “Let me read to you what this one Trump loyalist said to me, and he does speak with Donald Trump quite frequently, he said, ‘I always thought that once he understood the weight of the office, he would rise to the occasion, now I don’t.'”

Borger then described how another source told her Trump loyalists in the White House were “disconsolate” about recent events, as they no longer feel they’re in control of their own political futures.

“At this juncture, they have no idea what’s going to come next and how the president is going to get out of this,” she said.

Borger isn’t the only person in recent days claiming Trump loyalists are losing faith in the president.

Conservative Erick Erickson on Tuesday said that one of the people who leaked the story about Trump giving Russian officials classified information was a longtime loyalist who simply had no other way to convince Trump that giving sensitive information to an adversarial government was a mistake.

