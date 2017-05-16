CNN’s Tapper ridicules Trump’s ignorance on intel: ‘What did he not know and when did he not know it?’

Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Jake Tapper started off his Tuesday episode of “The Lead” with a funny quip about President Donald Trump’s ignorance around intelligence and classified information.

The country learned late Monday that Trump revealed classified information to the Russian foreign minister while in the Oval office. Tuesday we learned the country that gave that information was Israel and that they feared Trump might reveal the intelligence.

“It’s the same city. It’s the same city CNN was advised not to report,” Tapper said. The Trump administration asked CNN not to report the city where the report came from that laptops were being developed into bombs by ISIS. CNN did not report that information, but Trump did to the Russians.

Earlier Tuesday, national security advisor H.R. McMaster tried to assure reporters that nothing was revealed that was important and that it wasn’t that big of a deal. Reporters have not asked if there was a recording of the meeting, however.

“The president is undercutting members of his own White House team who are providing explanations for what he has done,” Tapper later said to CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Republicans have asked for a classified briefing so that they can know as much as the Russias do at this point.

