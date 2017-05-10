Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Coffee drinkers could be the key to greener biofuel

Good News Network

10 May 2017 at 22:18 ET                   
A woman drinks coffee as she uses her laptop (Shutterstock.com)

Morning Cup of Coffee Can Now Easily Create Biofuel

Future Americano, cappuccino, and latte drinkers could help produce the raw material for a greener biofuel that would reduce our reliance on diesel from fossil fuels. Purpose-grown feedstocks (used to extract oils) for biodiesels are controversial because of the cost and the demand that they place on land and water. However, used coffee grounds, which have…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Angry crowds chant ‘single payer’ and ‘shame’ at GOP Rep. Tom MacCarthur town hall
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+