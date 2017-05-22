Quantcast

Colbert ridicules Trump and his league of ‘supervillains’ hovering over the glowing Saudi orb

Elizabeth Preza

22 May 2017 at 22:39 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Photo: screen capture)

Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, ridiculing the president’s awkward sword dance and knocking him for laying his hands upon a glowing orb.

Colbert joked that Trump participated in the “Middle East shuffle” when he danced with the Saudis this weekend. “The Late Show” host joked Trump behaved like he was about to see the Genie.

“I’m going to wish for all the wishes,” Colbert said.

The CBS host noted while Trump seemed to have a blast in Saudi Arabia, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon seemed less-than-thrilled to be there.

“These aren’t the kind of men in white robes he’s used to,” Colbert said.

He then turned to Trump “laying hands upon this glowing orb.”

“If I may, you need to work on your ‘not looking like supervillian skills,’” Colbert said.
 Watch the video below, via CBS:

