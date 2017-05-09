Comey fired timeline: everything you need to know
FBI Director James Comey has been fired and like nearly everything in U.S. politics in recent years, it might be because of Hillary Clinton’s emails. Authorities told the Washington Post and ProPublica that Comey misspoke last week when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Human Abedin, Clinton’s right-hand woman, regularly forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of…
