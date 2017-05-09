Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Comey fired timeline: everything you need to know

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 18:43 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

FBI Director James Comey has been fired and like nearly everything in U.S. politics in recent years, it might be because of Hillary Clinton’s emails. Authorities told the Washington Post and ProPublica that Comey misspoke last week when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Human Abedin, Clinton’s right-hand woman, regularly forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is legit terrifying’: Internet collectively gasps over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+