Comey insisted on including unverified Trump dossier in official report on Russian hacking

FBI director James Comey during a House Intelligence Committee hearing (Screenshot)

FBI Director James Comey found evidence compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele so compelling that he included it in the intelligence community report on Russian interference in the U.S. election completed this past January.

Sources told Fox News that the unverified dossier—which includes evidence of impropriety and allegations of lascivious acts between Donald Trump and Russian sex workers—was summarized and included in the classified version of a report ordered by Barack Obama, and delivered to both the former and current presidents.

In a legal filing in UK, Steele admitted elements of his dossier remains uncorroborated, noting it’s ”raw intelligence” that needs “to be analyzed and further investigated/verified.”

In April, it was revealed the FBI used Steele’s collection of documents in order to obtain a FISA warrant against former Trump adviser Carter Page. Page denies the contents of the dossier.

Since BuzzFeed originally reported on Steele’s dossier in January, elements have been verified, including that a Russian diplomat who fled the U.S. during the 2016 presidential election was a spy.