Comey is unemployed, but likely still rich
James Comey might be newly unemployed, but he likely isn’t broke. The former FBI Director was fired by President Donald Trump Tuesday over his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private emails when she was secretary of state. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,”…
