Comey’s approval rating lower than Trump’s in new poll
Former FBI Director James Comey had lower job approval ratings than that of President Donald Trump in the latest Harvard-Harris Poll, the Hill reported Monday. The president fired Comey on May 9 over his handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. According to the poll whose results were released to the Hill, 60…
