Congressional office to release House healthcare bill analysis May 24

Reuters

19 May 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (CNN)

The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives’ healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The Republican-led House passed its bill earlier this month without a final CBO analysis, or “score,” on how the measure would impact the U.S. budget or affect health insurance coverage.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

