Congressional office to release House healthcare bill analysis May 24

The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives’ healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The Republican-led House passed its bill earlier this month without a final CBO analysis, or “score,” on how the measure would impact the U.S. budget or affect health insurance coverage.

