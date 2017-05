Conservative media remember Ailes as ‘brilliant’ but flawed TV executive | Los Angeles Times

Roger Ailes, the founder and former head of Fox News who died Thursday at 77, was a towering figure in the world of conservative news media — a trailblazer who gave right-wing political voices a national platform and who groomed influential cable news stars like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity. At the same time, Ailes’ accomplishments…