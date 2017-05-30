‘Consider the source’: CNN’s Jake Tapper shreds Trump for whining about fake news

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday was unimpressed by Donald Trump’s latest tweet storm criticizing the “fake news” media, noting the president is wont to use anonymous sources when it behooves him.

Trump on Sunday unleashed a series of tweets suggesting any story involving unnamed sources “are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.”

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers,” Trump declared. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Tapper on Tuesday threw cold water on Trump’s criticism of anonymous sources.

“The goal here, as it has been for months, is to discredit any legitimate news reports based on first hand accounts from within President Trump’s own White House and his own administration,” Tapper said on Tuesday’s “The Lead.”

“As I know first hand, as I have spoken with people in his administration who have talked to me, only agreeing to do so if they’re not named—sometimes they did so to defend President Trump, sometimes they did so because they were concerned about President Trump’s behavior—but they were always 100 percent real people,” Tapper added.

Noting the Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, engaged in an historic battle with journalists who published leaks, Tapper noted Trump is “not the first president” to hate anonymous sourcing, but argued he is hypocritical in his criticism

“Mr. Trump’s not the first one to express frustration about this, but this is the same president who just this morning retweeted this story from a White House-approved channel, Fox,” Tapper said, referring to a Fox News article that contained anonymous sources.

“A single anonymous source in a story the president sent out to his 30 million followers,” Tapper pointed out.

“The president, I think it’s fair to say, is inconsistent about the use of anonymous sources,” Tapper continued. “He’s not particularly good judge of them. As the unofficial head of the birther movement … citizen Trump provided this investigative journalism.”

An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama‘s birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

“When it comes to President Trump criticizing what is true and what is false, consider the source,” Tapper concluded.

Watch the video below, via CNN: