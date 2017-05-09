Converting pollutants to energy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Turns out, air pollution is good for something — making energy. Belgian researchers have developed a device that runs on light, cleans the air and stores hydrogen extracted from the pollutants that can later be used in fuel cells. The key is a membrane made of nanomaterials that act as catalysts, producing hydrogen and breaking down…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion