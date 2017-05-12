Could Russians have bugged the White House during visit?
Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in which only Russian press was allowed to attend, several former intelligence officials have raised the possibility that surveillance equipment may have been smuggled into the White House. The possibility a Russian bug may have made its way…
