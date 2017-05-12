Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Could Russians have bugged the White House during visit?

International Business Times

12 May 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
Sergei Lavrov and Donald Trump

Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in which only Russian press was allowed to attend, several former intelligence officials have raised the possibility that surveillance equipment may have been smuggled into the White House. The possibility a Russian bug may have made its way…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can talk sense into him’: CNN guest says even Ivanka seems to have lost control of President Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+