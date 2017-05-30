Quantcast

Court supports transgender teen in bathroom case

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
Transgender Bathroom Sign (Pinterest)

Wisconsin teen Ash Whitaker notched a victory for transgender students Tuesday when the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling that his school should let him use the boys’ bathrooms on campus. In a decision released just before the last day of school, the court affirmed a preliminary injunction from September that allowed Ash,…

