Creepy wild dogs laugh to scare off cheetahs

International Business Times

03 May 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
African Wild Dog

How do you scare away a couple of cheetahs and steal their meal? For this pack of African wild dogs, jumping around and seemingly laughing in a taunting chorus does the trick. The wild dogs at South Africa’s Pilanesberg National Park take the cheetahs’ freshly killed wildebeest right out from under them (video below). National Geographic…

