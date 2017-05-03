Creepy wild dogs laugh to scare off cheetahs
How do you scare away a couple of cheetahs and steal their meal? For this pack of African wild dogs, jumping around and seemingly laughing in a taunting chorus does the trick. The wild dogs at South Africa’s Pilanesberg National Park take the cheetahs’ freshly killed wildebeest right out from under them (video below). National Geographic…
