Daughter of ‘South Korea’s Rasputin’ Choi Soon-Sil extradited over bribery allegations

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 06:23 ET                   
‘Rasputin’s Daughter’ Chung Arrested on Flight to Seoul

The daughter of disgraced former confidante to president Park Geun-hye, Choi Soon-sil, has been extradited to South Korea from Denmark to answer questions about bribery allegations that caused Park’s impeachment. Chung Yoo-ra, described by AFP as “probably the most loathed 20-year-old in South Korea”, was arrested on the flight as it returned to Seoul at 4.08am.…

