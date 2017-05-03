‘Dead babies’ are ‘not good messaging’: MSNBC panelist rips Republican backlash against Jimmy Kimmel

Journalist and political analyst Elise Jordan (Screen capture)

On Wednesday, during a panel discussion of late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s plea for a healthcare system that doesn’t penalize and neglect poor people, journalist and MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan lambasted Republicans who attacked Kimmel for taking a stand against for-profit healthcare.

“I think that this is a really disgusting example of people picking the absolute wrong issue to stake an ideological claim,” Jordan said. “Someone’s baby nearly died. Let them have their platform. Let them talk about it any terms that they want to talk about it as they grapple with their tragedy. This should not be political now.”

She continued, “And yes, Jimmy Kimmel did make it political, but right now it’s his story. He can tell it any way he wants to.”

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle asked what the message is from people attacking Kimmel aside from, “We don’t like celebrities.”

Commentator Jason Johnson called the attacks “tacky” and “grotesque.”

“This is not the hill you want to die on,” he said.

“And this is just basic messaging the GOP could learn a lot from,” Jordan said. “Let’s not talk about dying babies and say, ‘We’re okay with dead babies as a reason to justify our healthcare plan,’ — not good messaging.”

Watch the video, embedded below: