Deaths confirmed in explosion at Ariana Grande concert

22 May 2017 at 20:40 ET                   
Deaths Confirmed in Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

A number of fatalities have been reported following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK. A bomb-like explosion took place in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, prompting panic as fans attempted to evacuate the area. 8:07pm: Facebook has activated its ‘safe check’ feature for people to make themselves safe following the blast.…

