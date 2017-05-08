Debra Messing says Ivanka Trump needs to be a ‘woman who does good work’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing directly addressed first daughter Ivanka Trump Saturday night during her acceptance speech at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. Messing took the opportunity to criticize and call out Ivanka for defending her father and his discriminatory policies and not making an effort to stand up against them.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion