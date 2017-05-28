Quantcast

Defense Secretary Mattis Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ North Korea War

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 13:20 ET                   
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Youtube)

Mattis Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ North Korea War

War with North Korea would be “catastrophic” and the “worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes,” Secretary of Defense James Mattis said. Amid rising rhetoric and increasingly frequent missile tests from the isolationist North Korea, President Donald Trump has warned that a “major, major conflict” was a possibility. Related: North Korea Could Soon Strike U.S.…

