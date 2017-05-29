Democrat Cory Booker defends Jared Kushner — after receiving loads of campaign cash
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker — a potential 2020 White House contender and recipient of major campaign contributions from Jared Kushner and others in the Kushner family — declined to endorse his party’s call for the White House to revoke the security clearance of the president’s son-in-law. The Democratic National Committee has called for Kushner’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion