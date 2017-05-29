Quantcast

Democrat Cory Booker defends Jared Kushner — after receiving loads of campaign cash

International Business Times

29 May 2017 at 14:36 ET                   
Senator Cory Booker (Tris Hussey/Flickr)

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker — a potential 2020 White House contender and recipient of major campaign contributions from Jared Kushner and others in the Kushner family — declined to endorse his party’s call for the White House to revoke the security clearance of the president’s son-in-law. The Democratic National Committee has called for Kushner’s…

