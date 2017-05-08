Quantcast

Democratic appointed appeals judges to review Trump travel order

Reuters

08 May 2017 at 13:06 ET                   
Three appeals court judges appointed by Democratic former President Bill Clinton will review a Hawaii judge’s order blocking President Donald Trump’s revised restrictions on travel from six Muslim majority countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will hear the case on May 15 in Seattle. Judges Michael Daly Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez have been assigned to the three judge panel, according to the court’s web site.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco)

