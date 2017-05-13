Quantcast

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms new Ebola outbeak

euronews

13 May 2017 at 17:33 ET                   
Congolese emergency medical workers (Screen capture)

At least one person has died from the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the country’s Health Ministry. The last outbreak of the disease killed at least 11,300 people in West Africa. Tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in the northeast…

