Democratic Republic of Congo confirms new Ebola outbeak
At least one person has died from the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the country’s Health Ministry. The last outbreak of the disease killed at least 11,300 people in West Africa. Tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in the northeast…
