Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrats want to force vote on independent Russia commission

Reuters

17 May 2017 at 12:49 ET                   
Donald Trump and Sergei Lavrov (Tass)

Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they would try to force a vote on an independent commission to investigate Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, and whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s associates and Moscow.

They said two Republicans, Representatives Walter Jones and Justin Amash, backed the effort.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘He is our disgrace’: Internet disgusted after Trump whines about media treatment in Coast Guard speech
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+