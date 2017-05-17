Democrats want to force vote on independent Russia commission
Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they would try to force a vote on an independent commission to investigate Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, and whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s associates and Moscow.
They said two Republicans, Representatives Walter Jones and Justin Amash, backed the effort.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
