Deputy attorney general seeks meeting with top senators: Politico

Reuters

11 May 2017 at 12:37 ET                   
Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney Genera 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has asked to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, Politico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Politico said Rosenstein was seen in the vicinity of the panel, which was holding a separate meeting on security issues. Rosenstein’s reported request comes days after President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey in a move that the White House has said followed a memo from Rosenstein.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

