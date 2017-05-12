Deputy attorney general sees no need for Russia probe special prosecutor: CNN
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not see a need at this time for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations Russia meddled in the U.S. election and possible collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion