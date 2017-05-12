Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Deputy attorney general sees no need for Russia probe special prosecutor: CNN

Reuters

12 May 2017 at 17:02 ET                   
Rod Rosenstein. (Dept. Of Justice)

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not see a need at this time for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations Russia meddled in the U.S. election and possible collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Who’s in charge of this country?’: Ex-FBI agent worries that Trump is just ‘watching TV and tweeting’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+