DHS’s Kelly says terror threats are constant
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A person’s first security briefing has long been described as a knee-knocking experience: it’s a laundry list of all the things in the world that could go catastrophically wrong. The head of the Department of Homeland Security said Friday in an interview on Fox News that the information he deals with on a daily basis would…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion