Did a Halliburton donation bankroll pro-fracking policy?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A top fossil fuel industry official poured $40,000 into the Colorado Republican Party’s super PAC on the same day the state’s legislature began considering a bill to limit the oil and gas industry’s fracking and drilling near schools, according to state documents reviewed by International Business Times. Soon after the contribution from Halliburton board member J.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion